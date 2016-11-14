UIW celebrates SEC with beam raising

UIW celebrated reaching the highest point of construction of the Student Engagement Center (SEC) on Aug. 23 in the circle in front of Dubuis Hall. UIW students, faculty, staff and administrators were invited to sign the beam before it was raised in honor of the construction milestone.

The event included a blessing from Fr. Tom Dymowski, O.SS.T., UIW chaplain, as well as comments from Sr. Kathleen Coughlin, CCVI, vice president for institutional advancement, and Paul Ayala, director of campus engagement.

“The students were really the focus of this building from the beginning,” said Ayala during the event. “And their input was essential to the amenities that were included in the building.”

The SEC is slated for completion next summer.





