Make Your Mark on the Cardinal Walk of Fame

Now is your chance to make your mark on Incarnate Word history. For a limited time, you can purchase a personalized engraved brick (4”x8”) or paver (12”x12”) for placement in the sidewalk in front of the new Student Engagement Center. Demonstrate your support of our students and your commitment to educational excellence at UIW. Your personalized brick/paver will remain visible for generations to come, and it is tax-deductible*.

The new Student Engagement Center (SEC) is a 124,000 sq. ft. facility that will be an expanded, student-run community space in the center of the UIW campus with an anticipated completion date of June 2017. The SEC will host a variety of groups and activities including student organizations, meetings, events, intramural and other co-curricular activities. It will serve as a “one-stop” center for virtual access using appropriate technologies and points of contact for the Registrar, Business Office, Financial Aid, First-Year Engagement, Student Success offices, expanded and modernized dining facilities and other key student services. The new center will allow UIW students to engage in an enriched university life, a crucial contributor to student retention and graduation.

To place an order or for more info, please contact Alex Castaneda, director of major gifts and planned giving, at (210) 829-6071, macasta1@uiwtx.edu or visit

www.uiw.edu/brickcampaign

* According to applicable tax law.

COST

(includes engraving)

Brick 4” x 8” $250

(2 lines – up to

14 spaces per line)

Paver 12” X 12” $1,000

(6 lines – up to

14 spaces per line)

Student Discounted Price $100 per brick (2 lines – up to 14 spaces per line)

Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word Discounted Price $100 per brick (4″ x 8″)

*Cardinal Walk of Fame indicated in red on map.

